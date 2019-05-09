Season 2019 Clip (01:53)
16 hours ago BET Breaks: Thousands Protest Gentrification in Washington, D.C.

The Don't Mute D.C. movement holds Moechella protest to push back against the erasure of black institutions in the nation's capital.

