Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:34)
4 hours ago BET BUZZ: Black Women Leading Change: Meet Ava DuVernay

BET BUZZ: Black Women Leading Change: Meet Ava DuVernay

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay has a litany of firsts under her belt, including being the first Black woman to direct a live-action film with a budget larger than $100 million.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com