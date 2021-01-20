Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:38)
4 hours ago BET BUZZ: Black Women Leading Change: Meet Ayanna Pressley

BET BUZZ: Black Women Leading Change: Meet Ayanna Pressley

Ayanna Pressley is the first Black Congresswoman to represent Massachusetts. Her 2018 midterm election win made her the rep for an area President John F. Kennedy once led.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com