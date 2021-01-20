Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:26)
4 hours ago BET BUZZ: Black Women Leading Change: Meet Cori Bush

BET BUZZ: Black Women Leading Change: Meet Cori Bush

Cori Bush is an activist, pastor, and nurse who is now Missouri’s first Black woman to become a Representative in Congress.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com