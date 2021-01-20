Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:20)
4 hours ago BET BUZZ: Black Women Leading Change: Meet Jeanette J. Epps

BET BUZZ: Black Women Leading Change: Meet Jeanette J. Epps

Jeanette J. Epps, a Syracuse, New York native, will make history as the first Black woman to reside on the International Space Station.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com