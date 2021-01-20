Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:31)
4 hours ago BET BUZZ: Black Women Leading Change: Meet Laverne Cox

BET BUZZ: Black Women Leading Change: Meet Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox became the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an acting category at the Emmy's in 2014 and has since used her powerful platform to defy all odds.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com