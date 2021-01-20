Trending:
BET BUZZ: Black Women Leading Change: Meet Loretta E. Lynch

In 2015, Loretta E. Lynch was sworn in as the first Black female U.S. Attorney General. The Harvard graduate and Delta Sigma Theta sorority member oversaw high-profile cases.

