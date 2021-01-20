Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:08)
4 hours ago BET BUZZ: Black Women Leading Change: Meet Simone Biles

BET BUZZ: Black Women Leading Change: Meet Simone Biles

Simone Biles has flipped her way into the history books. The gymnastics phenom has the most World Championship medals, 25, and the most gold World Championship medals, 19.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com