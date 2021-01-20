Trending:
Season 2020 Clip (24:04)
4 hours ago BET News Special: Black America Votes: HBCU Students Interview Kamala Harris

BET News Special: Black America Votes: HBCU Students Interview Kamala Harris

A virtual Q&A hosted by Terrence J featuring Democratic nominee for Vice President Sen. Kamala Harris and HBCU students discussing the interests of millennial voters.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com