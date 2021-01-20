Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:02)
BET Celebrates Her: Letters to Our VP: A message from voter Jamoya Jones

In honor of Inauguration day 2021, Jones shares a heartfelt message to newly confirmed Vice President Kamala Harris.

