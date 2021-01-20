Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:09)
4 hours ago BET Celebrates Her: Letters to Our VP: A Message from actor Ryan Jamaal Swain

BET Celebrates Her: Letters to Our VP: A Message from actor Ryan Jamaal Swain

In honor of Inauguration day 2021, Swain shares heartfelt words of gratitude to newly confirmed Vice President Kamala Harris.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com