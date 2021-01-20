Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:13)
4 hours ago BET Celebrates Her: She Is Me: A message of celebration delivered by Sherika Campbell

BET Celebrates Her: She Is Me: A message of celebration delivered by Sherika Campbell

In recognition of this historic inauguration, Campbell shares a reflective message highlighting her admiration and appreciation for the newly confirmed vice president.

COMMENTS

Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com