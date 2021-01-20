Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (00:59)
4 hours ago BET Celebrates Her: We Did That: A message from Yohance Salmon celebrating the achievements of VP Kamala Harris and other HBCU alumni

BET Celebrates Her: We Did That: A message from Yohance Salmon celebrating the achievements of VP Kamala Harris and other HBCU alumni

As a proud HBCU alumni himself Salmon delivers words of pride and praise for those who used the foundation of their education to become trailblazers and change agents.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com