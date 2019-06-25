Home | 2019 BET Experience

Be the first to know about announcements, ticket specials, sweepstakes, giveaways and more for the 2019 BET Experience! Buy tickets for STAPLES Center concerts and more! Buy VIP Packages: the only way to get tickets to the BET Awards and exclusive access. Order your wristband now for the Celebrity Basketball Game, Celebrity Dodgeball Game, Genius Talks, Acoustically Speaking, Kicksperience, BETX House of Fashion & Beauty, BETX Main Stage and more!