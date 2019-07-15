Season 2019 Clip (10:20)
17 hours ago BET Experience: BETX: "CRWN" with Elliott Wilson and A$AP Ferg, Pt. 2

BET Experience: BETX: "CRWN" with Elliott Wilson and A$AP Ferg, Pt. 2

A$AP Ferg sits down with Elliott Wilson to talk about his single "Plain Jane" going triple platinum, collaborating with Nicki Minaj, and tapping into the female demographic.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows