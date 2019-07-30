Season 2019 Clip (05:41)
BET Experience Exclusive: LouGotCash and DJ Self Perform at the BET Experience

LouGotCash and DJ Self bring tons of New York flavor to the BET Experience stage with a performance of "Make 10" and "Thing for You."

