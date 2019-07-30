Season 2019 Clip (14:50)
Yesterday BET Experience Exclusive: The Next Rap Star - The Top Nine Contestants Go Head-to-Head

BET Experience Exclusive: The Next Rap Star - The Top Nine Contestants Go Head-to-Head

The contestants perform to impress Snypes Murdock, Reefa Music, Ruddy Rock and Pharoahe Monch, and Big Tigger and Gia Peppers highlight what the winner will receive.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com