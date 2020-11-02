Season 2020 Clip (04:04)
Yesterday BET Gospel: Deitrick Haddon - "Complete Me" (Live)

BET Gospel: Deitrick Haddon - "Complete Me" (Live)

Gospel singer Deitrick Haddon performs "Complete Me" from his album "TIME (Truth Is My Energy)" live at his "A Voice to Vote" concert to encourage participation in the 2020 election.

