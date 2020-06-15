Season 2020 Clip (04:16)
Yesterday BET Gospel: Deitrick Haddon - "I Can't Breathe"

Gospel singer Deitrick Haddon performs "I Can't Breathe," a powerful musical tribute to George Floyd and a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement.

