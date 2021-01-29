Breaking News:
Actress Cicely Tyson Dies at 96
Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (04:56)
10 hours ago BET Soul: Deitrick Haddon featuring Zaytoven - "Sick World"

BET Soul: Deitrick Haddon featuring Zaytoven - "Sick World"

Deitrick Haddon honors Chadwick Boseman, Kobe and Gigi Bryant, and all the lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the music video for his uplifting track "Sick World."

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music