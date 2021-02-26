Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (04:42)
23 hours ago BET Gospel: Donald Lawrence ft. Tank and the Bangas - "Let My People Go"

Donald Lawrence teams up with Tank and the Bangas to address systemic injustices, recount scripture and demand respect for everyone in the video for "Let My People Go."

