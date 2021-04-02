Trending:
BET Gospel: Joshua Rogers - "Still Gon' Trust"

Sunday Best Season 5 winner Joshua Rogers sings about maintaining hope in the face of uncertainty in the music video for his inspirational track "Still Gon' Trust."

