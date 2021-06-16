s2021|
Director Tina Charles shines a light on the need for Black representation in the gaming industry in her film "Game Changer," which tells the story of Tanya DePass's personal journey.
BET honors the full Black experience with powerful films from Arielle Knight, Cai Thomas, Haimy Assefa and Tina Charles during Queen Collective, premiering June 19 at 9/8c.
Director Haimy Assefa follows the journeys of three expectant Black mothers in her film "Black Birth," as she calls for greater awareness for Black maternal health.