s2021|
"Game Changer" director and WNBA player Tina Charles explains the significance of diversity, and Tanya DePass discusses the mission of her organization I Need Diverse Games.
s2021|
BET honors the full Black experience with powerful films from Arielle Knight, Cai Thomas, Haimy Assefa and Tina Charles during Queen Collective, premiering June 19 at 9/8c.
s2021|
Director Haimy Assefa follows the journeys of three expectant Black mothers in her film "Black Birth," as she calls for greater awareness for Black maternal health.