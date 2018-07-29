Season 2018 Clip (04:28)
1 week ago BET Jams: WORLD PREMIERE: Chris Matic – "Extendo"

BET Jams: WORLD PREMIERE: Chris Matic – "Extendo"

Chris Matic premiered the video for "Extendo" on BET Jams today!

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows

KILLER CURVES: BODIES TO DIE FOR

WED, AUG 8 10/9C

PREMIERES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC