Season 2018 Clip (03:19)
April 5th BET Jams: World Premiere: Kabaka Pyramid – Kaught Up

BET Jams: World Premiere: Kabaka Pyramid – Kaught Up

Kabaka Pyramid's new song will surely get you "Kaught Up" in the moment! It's hard not to dance when you hear this tune! Catch the new video on BET Jams today!

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music

HIT THE FLOOR

TUE, JUL 10 10/9C

SEASON 4

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC