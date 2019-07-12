Season 2019 Clip (02:22)
8 hours ago BET Jams: Bando Jonez featuring Saint LaRon and Polow da Don- "Wet"

In this video directed by Marc Diamond, Bando Jonez, Saint LaRon and Polow da Don party with some ladies on a rooftop -- and then things get really crazy.

