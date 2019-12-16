Season 2019 Clip (03:17)
Yesterday BET Jams: HappyBirthdayCalvin - "Still Did It (4th of July)"

BET Jams: HappyBirthdayCalvin - "Still Did It (4th of July)"

Chicago rapper HappyBirthdayCalvin celebrates his wins in the music video for "Still Did It (4th of July)."

