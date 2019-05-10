Season 2019 Clip (02:29)
3 days ago BET Jams: Mir Fontane - "On Mommy"

BET Jams: Mir Fontane - "On Mommy"

Rapper Mir Fontane reckons with senseless violence in the video for "On Mommy," a track off his 2019 album "Who's Watching the Kids 2."

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music