Season 2019 Clip (02:44)
Yesterday BET Jams: Sheek Louch - "Salsa Confuego"

BET Jams: Sheek Louch - "Salsa Confuego"

Sheek Louch demonstrates his baller lifestyle while serving up ice cream cones in this King Joox-directed music video for "Salsa Confuego."

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music

Martin: The Legacy of a King

Mon, Jan. 21 9/8c EST

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC