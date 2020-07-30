Season 2020 Clip (04:27)
10 hours ago BET Jams: Kendrick P. - "Vibe Slow"

BET Jams: Kendrick P. - "Vibe Slow"

Singer Kendrick P. takes it slow with his leading lady in the music video for his single "Vibe Slow."

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC