Mulatto featuring Gucci Mane - "Muwop"
Mulatto primps and pops around a mansion with Gucci Mane in the music video for her song "Muwop."
Mulatto primps and pops around a mansion with Gucci Mane in the music video for her song "Muwop."
Jacquees's love interest seems willing to "Put in Work" in the music video for his sensual track with fellow R&B heartthrob Chris Brown.
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
days
COMMENTS