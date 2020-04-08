Season 2020 Clip (02:52)
15 hours ago BET Jams: Lil Tjay - "Sex Sounds"

BET Jams: Lil Tjay - "Sex Sounds"

Rapper Lil Tjay spends alone time in paradise with someone special in the music video for his song "Sex Sounds" from his debut studio album, "True 2 Myself."

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music