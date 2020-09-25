Season 2020 Clip (02:29)
18 hours ago BET Jams: Oya Baby - "Super Thot"

BET Jams: Oya Baby - "Super Thot"

Rapper Oya Baby pops bottles and lives it up in the music video for her track "Super Thot," directed by Alex Acosta.

