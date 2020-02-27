BET Jams: Payso B - "Hate Me"

Season 2020 Clip (04:08)
Compton, CA, hip-hop artist Payso B spits out an emotional tribute to Nipsey Hussle and other fallen rappers in the music video for his song "Hate Me," directed by A. Ward.

