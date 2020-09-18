Season 2020 Clip (02:47)
19 hours ago BET Jams: Seddy Hendrinx - "Pimpin Wit Nip"

BET Jams: Seddy Hendrinx - "Pimpin Wit Nip"

Seddy Hendrinx pays homage to the late Nipsey Hussle in the music video for his track "Pimpin Wit Nip" directed by Edgar Daniel.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC