OBN Jay featuring Jackboy - "Dead Presidents
Rappers OBN Jay and Jackboy pull off a global bank heist in the music video for their banger "Dead Presidents" directed by Two Seven Films.
Rappers OBN Jay and Jackboy pull off a global bank heist in the music video for their banger "Dead Presidents" directed by Two Seven Films.
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
days
COMMENTS