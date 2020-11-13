Trending:
Season 2020 Clip (03:16)
Yesterday BET Jams: Young M.A - "Bad Chick Anthem"

BET Jams: Young M.A - "Bad Chick Anthem"

Brooklyn rapper Young M.A gets flirtatious in the music video for her single "Bad Chick Anthem," directed by Marc Diamond.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC