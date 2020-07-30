Season 2020 Clip (04:00)
12 hours ago BET Jams: Yung Martez featuring J-Dawg - "Song Lie"

BET Jams: Yung Martez featuring J-Dawg - "Song Lie"

Louisiana rapper Yung Martez reflects on his life using imagery from the Black Lives Matter movement in the music video for "Song Lie" featuring J-Dawg.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC