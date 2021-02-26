Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (03:18)
18 hours ago BET Jams: Barlito featuring PnB Rock - "Splash (Remix)"

BET Jams: Barlito featuring PnB Rock - "Splash (Remix)"

TikTok star Barlito teams up with Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock in the music video for his remixed banger "Splash" directed by Rock Davis.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music