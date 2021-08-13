Trending:
BET Jams: Casper Bluff and Coca Vango - "My Shawty"

With a nod to Plies and T-Pain's 2007 hit song "Shawty," Casper Bluff and Coca Vango sing the praises of their own ride-or-dies in the music video for "My Shawty."

