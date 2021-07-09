Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (02:06)
23 hours ago BET Jams: Childish Major - "F Yah Job"

BET Jams: Childish Major - "F Yah Job"

Childish Major fights against the 9 to 5 while enjoying quality time with his lady in the video for "F Yah Job" from his 2021 EP, "Thank You, God. For It All."

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music