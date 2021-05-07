Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (03:07)
21 hours ago BET Jams: Isaiah Rashad featuring Duke Deuce - "Lay Wit Ya"

BET Jams: Isaiah Rashad featuring Duke Deuce - "Lay Wit Ya"

Tennessee rapper Isaiah Rashad lets loose on a night out with Duke Deuce in the Omar Jones-directed music video for "Lay Wit Ya." 

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music