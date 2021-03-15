Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (03:49)
11 hours ago BET Jams: J.I The Prince of N.Y - "Calling Out 2 You (Intro)"

BET Jams: J.I The Prince of N.Y - "Calling Out 2 You (Intro)"

Rapper J.I The Prince of N.Y breaks bread with his crew in the music video for "Calling Out 2 You (Intro)" from his EP "Hood Life Krisis Vol. 3."   

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music