Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (02:55)
18 hours ago BET Jams: JuS - "Hands Up"

BET Jams: JuS - "Hands Up"

JuS tackles police brutality in the music video for his track "Hands Up" directed by Kayode Opeifa.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music