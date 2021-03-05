Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (02:47)
12 hours ago BET Jams: Kissie Lee featuring LightSkinKeisha - "Sheesh"

BET Jams: Kissie Lee featuring LightSkinKeisha - "Sheesh"

Kissie Lee and LightSkinKeisha are feeling themselves while dancing for a SWAT team in their music video for "Sheesh."

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music