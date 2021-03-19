Trending:
Clip (04:42)
1 hour ago BET Jams: Money Mu feat. Moneybagg Yo and Foogiano - "Hittin' (Remix)"

BET Jams: Money Mu feat. Moneybagg Yo and Foogiano - "Hittin' (Remix)"

In the video for "Hittin'," Money Mu, Moneybagg Yo and Foogiano draw a crowd as they get in the batter's box and rap about the racks they earn with their nonstop hustle.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music