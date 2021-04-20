Micheal from the East - "Stutter"
In the video for "Stutter," Michael From The East reassures a woman he just met he's a sincere romantic despite his smooth-talking demeanor.
In the video for "Stutter," Michael From The East reassures a woman he just met he's a sincere romantic despite his smooth-talking demeanor.
In the video for "The Dakota," Rob Markman walks through Manhattan's Upper West Side and reflects on good and evil near the site of John Lennon's assassination.
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS