Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (04:00)
Yesterday BET Jams: Trae Tha Truth - "Protect Our Women"

BET Jams: Trae Tha Truth - "Protect Our Women"

In the video for "Protect Our Women," Trae Tha Truth laments the violence Black woman experience that often goes unaddressed, including police brutality and human trafficking.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music