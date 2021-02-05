Trending:
BET Jams: Vic Mensa feat. Wyclef Jean & Chance The Rapper - "Shelter"

Vic Mensa, Wyclef Jean and Chance The Rapper offer a refuge to those struggling to survive in the music video for their poignant song "Shelter."

