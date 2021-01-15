Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (02:34)
2 days ago BET Jams: Yung Pooda featuring DreamDoll - "Chicken N Grits"

BET Jams: Yung Pooda featuring DreamDoll - "Chicken N Grits"

In the video for "Chicken N Grits," Yung Pooda works the grill at the hottest soul food joint in the South and gets a visit from DreamDoll.

COMMENTS

Next up

Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC